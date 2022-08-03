Idahoans work very hard. Some work well beyond typical retirement age. Having the retirement savings necessary to enable Idahoans to choose whether to work, rather than needing to work, in senior years can better ensure a secure and enjoyable retirement. As Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, I worked with Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) to craft the Enhancing Americans Retirement Now (EARN) Act that would expand opportunities for Americans to increase their retirement savings and improve workers’ long-term financial well-being. The committee approved the EARN Act unanimously (28-0), paving the way for its enactment.

Retirement savings statistics based on survey data including statistics published by Annuity.org are concerning:

