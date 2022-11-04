Tom Luna photo

Tom Luna.

 Contributed photo

When several well-known Republicans recently endorsed Democrat Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General, the condemnation of these Republicans from the Idaho Republican Party leadership was quick, damning and unforgiving.

So, it’s surprising that Idaho Republican Party leaders have said nothing about the endorsement of Ammon Bundy, by not only Republicans but by actual party leaders.

