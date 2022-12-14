For years there has been talk of merging Kamiah and Kooskia schools. The perception from many who live outside of Grangeville, whether right or wrong, is the Grangeville schools get all the best stuff because the district office is located there. To further compound the division between those living on the river and those living on the prairie, frustration with the school board and an inability to pass a supplemental levy make proposals for positive solutions targets to be shot down before the idea even gets off the ground. The petition presented to the boards of both District 304 and District 244 by Greg Johnson and I moved the possibility of considering options for a better outcome for our students a step closer to allowing the voters to weigh in once and for all.
Greg Johnson and I are lifelong residents of the valley and graduates of KHS and CVHS, respectively. We want to help our children get the best education we can provide within the financial means of the taxpayer. I graduated from CVHS in a class of 60. This year, CV has a senior class of 25. Kamiah’s numbers are similar. Combining student populations and resources would provide more efficient use of buildings and personnel, leaving more money for electives and other educational opportunities. For Mountain View, the proposal would allow administrators to focus on the educational needs of a smaller student population and provide more streamlined management of resources.
Both school boards rejected the petition we presented stating it did not meet the legal requirements of Idaho Code. There is a requirement in Title 33-308 that clearly applies only to areas of less than 50 square miles with no school facility. The area in our petition has more than 6,400 square miles with school facilities. Therefore, the reasoning for not moving the petition forward doesn’t apply. Also, the rules that define the details of Idaho Law (IDAPA) twice state that a “person or persons” may request the alteration of school district boundaries in these cases. Does this not indicate that even just one person could present the petition?
What would happen once the petition was accepted by the school boards? It would then go to the State Board of Education and if they find that “The excision and annexation is in the best interests of the children residing in the area described in the petition,” they would put it to the vote of the electors of the two districts. A vote of the people, just imagine! If the voters in both districts support the move, the Kooskia schools would move to be administered under district 304 instead of 244. School District 304 would consist of the current Kamiah area school and the excised Kooskia school area. Any potential merger of schools would take discussion, decision and action of a future school board. For Mountain View, trustee districts would be redrawn and the priority for Grangeville schools would be set by a new board representing the patrons of the Grangeville schools.
All the heavy lifting has been done for the respective boards and the patrons of the districts. The boards seem disinterested in even considering the merits of the petition and seized on what I feel is an erroneous legal interpretation to toss the proposal aside. For the past 30 or so years, this idea has come up whenever levy elections are discussed. The petition is a path for providing a better education with the existing dollars and should be considered by the voters. Let’s quit talking, set aside our community rivalry, and do what is right to improve the schools for our kids.
Vote it up or vote it down, but let’s do something besides talk.
A resident of Kooskia, Skip Brandt is the chair of the Idaho County Commission.
