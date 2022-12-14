For years there has been talk of merging Kamiah and Kooskia schools. The perception from many who live outside of Grangeville, whether right or wrong, is the Grangeville schools get all the best stuff because the district office is located there. To further compound the division between those living on the river and those living on the prairie, frustration with the school board and an inability to pass a supplemental levy make proposals for positive solutions targets to be shot down before the idea even gets off the ground. The petition presented to the boards of both District 304 and District 244 by Greg Johnson and I moved the possibility of considering options for a better outcome for our students a step closer to allowing the voters to weigh in once and for all.

Greg Johnson and I are lifelong residents of the valley and graduates of KHS and CVHS, respectively. We want to help our children get the best education we can provide within the financial means of the taxpayer. I graduated from CVHS in a class of 60. This year, CV has a senior class of 25. Kamiah’s numbers are similar. Combining student populations and resources would provide more efficient use of buildings and personnel, leaving more money for electives and other educational opportunities. For Mountain View, the proposal would allow administrators to focus on the educational needs of a smaller student population and provide more streamlined management of resources.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments