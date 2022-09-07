The Idaho Department of Labor is committed to assisting local businesses in the successful recruiting and onboarding of talented and skilled veterans into your workforce. We recognize the extensive training, experience, and transferable skills gained through military service and also recognize the challenges associated with implementing a successful recruitment and onboarding process for individuals possessing these skill sets.
Here are some more advantages of hiring a veteran.
Work Opportunity Tax Credit — A federal tax credit of up to $9,600 for hiring individuals from certain target groups who have consistently faced significant barriers to employment.
Skills bridge — A program developed by the U.S. Department of Defense. It allows companies like yours to provide job skills training to service members during their last six months of their military service. The service members continue to receive their military pay and benefits from the government while participating and the employer bears no cost.
Apprenticeship programs — Apprenticeship is an industry driven, high quality career pathway where employers, schools and organizations can develop and prepare their future workforce. Apprenticeships give individuals a proven path to a successful career where they can obtain paid work experience, technical instruction and a nationally recognized credential with little to no debt.
Vets Hire Medallion Award — The only federal-level veterans’ employment award that recognizes a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention and professional development.
On-the-Job Training — Get reimbursed for the cost of training. Funds are available to help qualifying Idaho employers train new employees.
We also have employer workshops to help explain in detail how to make your job listings more applicable for veterans as well as other topics to help your company with recruiting and retaining veterans.
Job Posting Board — Employers are encouraged to create an account on the Idaho State Department of Labor site where you can post your jobs for free: IdahoWorks - IdahoWorks
Kenneth Scott is the Local Veteran Employment Representative at the Idaho Department of Labor.
