Do you want to keep Idaho a conservative state? Are you tired of socialist propaganda sneaking into our state capitol?
There is something you can do right now to help keep Idaho the great state we all know and love. It will only take you about 10 minutes to accomplish, and it needs to be done by March 11.
Curious? Read on. It will take you about a minute.
The radical left is trying to infiltrate our state with smears and dirty tactics, but we can keep Idaho a strong, conservative state by voting for America-First candidates in the Primary Election.
In Idaho, we have closed primaries, which means that if you are unaffiliated, an independent, constitutionalist, or libertarian, you cannot vote for me or other conservative Republican candidates in the May Primary Election.
The Republican Primary in May matters to conservatives in all parties because it determines which Republican will appear on the November ballot. And, since only 20 of the 112 elected officials in Boise are Democrats, the Republican Primary largely determines who will win.
Remember, there is no litmus test for someone to affiliate as a Republican – anyone can claim to hold Republican values. By not voting in the Primary, some unaffiliated conservatives are allowing these RINOs (Republicans in name only) to win the election.
There is yet another threat to our elections being orchestrated by radical leftists: a statewide push to have Democrats register to vote in the Republican Primary to keep true conservatives from winning the Primary. Jim Jones told Idaho Statesman readers, “With many races in Idaho decided in the May Primary, it’s wise, especially for unaffiliated voters and some Democrats, to register as a Republican.” Former BSU President Bob Kustra told newspaper readers, “If you are registered as a Democrat and want to participate in the Republican Primary, go to your county election office and change your registration to Republican by March 11.” Both Jim and Bob claim to be Republicans – it doesn’t sound like it to me. It’s estimated they have about 20,000-30,000 Democrats willing to switch party lines to “take back” Idaho from conservatives.
From Critical Race Theory and Marxist propaganda in schools, to ever-growing taxes and mandates, the left is doing whatever they can to push their agenda. The May election may be the last chance we have to go back to conservative principles before globalists dominate our policies (as they did in Washington, Oregon and California).
Please make sure your vote counts and vote as a Republican on May 17.
Time is short though; you cannot change your party affiliation after March 11. So please, don’t delay.
As a wife, mother, combat pilot, and state representative, I’m fighting to preserve freedom in Idaho! That’s why I’m running for Lt. Governor, and it’s why I hope we’ll come together as conservative patriots and vote to show the radical left their policies aren’t welcome in Idaho.
