We know the Smokey Bear saying by heart: “Only you can prevent forest fires.” But every year, nationally, around 80% of wildfires are caused by humans. That jumps to more than 90% of fires when you look at what the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) has responded to this year. It could be a thrown cigarette, a debris burning pile not carefully watched, a campfire left burning, dragging chains or parking on dry grass. The list goes on.

There is no room for mistakes when looking to protect our communities and our natural resources from wildfire. The significant precipitation we received this winter and spring has resulted in a lot of fine fuel growth, and as temperatures rise those fuels dry which increases the risk of wildfire.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.