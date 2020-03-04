Sugg. Head – Immediate, long-term benefits from Invest in Idaho proposal
Within the traditional framework of public education, the use of misinformation and the failure to do homework usually results in a reprimand and/or a poor grade. Here are some corrections to Mary Ann Blees' Invest in Idaho "homework" as it appeared in an ICFP letter (Feb. 26 issue).
Fact: The corporate tax rate was 8 percent until 2000 when the legislature decided the big corporations needed a tax break and reduced the rate to 6.9 percent. (Please note that 80 percent of the tax cuts go to out-of-state stakeholders). Invest in Idaho would restore the 8 percent tax rate, but only on 5 percent of Idaho's largest corporations. The miniscule 1.1 percent increase would amount to one penny for education for every dollar -- not exactly a hardship. Small businesses would not be included or affected. Ms. Blees worries about the "domino effect" that would result with the possibility of increased consumer prices and corporate relocation -- both highly unlikely. Conversely, what about the "domino effect" of poorly funded education on our economy and society? (Businesses have long lamented the lack of skilled workers for good jobs in Idaho -- an indication of the gaping hole in Idaho's education system).
Fact: Idahoans with an income of $25-30,000/year are in the same tax bracket as those making $250,000 or more. Fair? Ideally, income tax should represent proportionate revenue with incremental increases as personal wealth expands. The Invest in Idaho proposal would be a soft 3 percent increase (from 6.9 percent to 9.9 percent) on income over $250,000. For example, a single income of $300,000 would only be additionally taxed on the $50,000. For couples, the assessment would be on anything over $500,000. Let's rephrase those numbers for the very real impact: Single Idahoans making more than a quarter million dollars and couples making more than a half million dollars will be asked to ante up for students. Basically, this simply levels the playing field.
Fact: Reclaim Idaho is a legitimate, genuine grass-roots organization that is supported and sustained by donations from concerned citizens. It has no financial connection to the Fairness Project. Anyone can check Idaho's Secretary of State website for verification of Reclaim Idaho's funding. ICFP readers will remember Medicaid Expansion was a hugely popular citizen initiative in response to the legislature's refusal to act on that critical issue. It was successful due to the wide support across Idaho's political spectrum. This year's education initiative, Invest in Idaho, appeals to voters who are displeased with the legislature's continuing failure to bring Idaho's education funding back to workable levels.
Fact: The $170-200 million that would be generated by the modest increases to upper tier incomes would translate to about $600 per student each year and would be distributed using the current state attendance formula. Of course, smaller rural schools would get smaller amounts based on enrollment -- but that's still money that would not come out of local property owners' pockets.
There will be immediate and long-term benefits for the Invest in Idaho proposal, including:
--Reducing the tax burden on Idaho's property owners
--Investing in career-technical education
--retaining quality educators.
What's not to like about that? Ms. Blees, please explain how restoring the 8 percent corporate tax rate and correcting the current scale of income tax could be a "socialist agenda," especially considering the Invest in Idaho proposal would reduce the property owners tax burden, provide a supplemental funding source for education and relieve school districts of levy headaches? Is the current practice of taxing property owners to finance beneficial public programs (roads, schools, hospitals, etc.) part of a "socialist agenda"? Invest in Idaho is a brilliant plan to help with education funding in Idaho while the legislature continues to twiddle.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
