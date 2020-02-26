Reclaim Idaho – Invest in Idaho. Mayville, co-founder, states this initiative will bring in investments of $170-200 million dollars every year into our public-school system. How will they fund our schools? They plan to use the same formula that is currently used by our Department of Education – attendance. What does that mean? It means that schools located in larger cities like Boise will benefit the most simply because of the larger population in those cities. So smaller communities like ours are still left behind.
This initiative will increase corporate taxes to 8 percent, then the domino effect begins. Corporations will offset this increase by passing it on to their consumers, you and me, or the other option would be to move their businesses out of state which translate to loss of jobs. Of course, like all socialist agendas, they also plan to tax the rich.
If any of you happen to attend one of their propaganda rallies, ask why they are connected to The Fairness Project, a highly controversial California union, which has received millions of dollars from a foundation run by left-wing billionaire activist George Soros.
Wake up people, read the fine print, do your own research. Beware, signature gatherers are out in full force in an attempt to get enough signatures to put this on the November ballot. Nothing that sounds this good comes without a price. These liberals are attempting to turn our beautiful Idaho into a socialist welfare state.
Reclaim Idaho and more taxes are not the answer.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
