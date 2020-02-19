The trustees of District 304, Kamiah in Lewis County and a huge portion of Idaho County that surrounds Kamiah, are asking for a $1,294,000 (one million two hundred ninety-four thousand dollar) levy for the next two years. The March 10th ballot reads $647,000 for each of the next two years; no mention of the total figure, $1,294,000.00 (one million two hundred ninety-four thousand dollars). Was this meant to be misleading to the voters of District 304? This voting district includes Pine Ridge Subdivision, Valley View Subdivision, Shenandoah Subdivision, and all of the Woodland and rural surrounding areas. A lot of people in Idaho County do not know they are in this district unless they read their tax statements.
A $3.8 million budget is ridiculous for this small school. District 304 will get over $200,000 from the rural schools act for the next two years. There are 1,405 registered voters in Kamiah school district 304. If you were registered but haven't voted for the last four years, you have to reregister at the courthouse or your polling location, with proper identification and proof of residency for 30 days, such as a utility bill in your name. If you voted by mail with the absentee ballot, it has to be renewed every year and returned to the courthouse by Feb. 28. It needs to be postmarked and returned by election day, March 10th. If you need an absentee ballot application or need a voter registration card, call Chris at 208-935-7922 or stop in the courthouse.
It would be quite amazing if the 1,405 registered voters OF District 304 in Kamiah, Lewis and Idaho counties all voted. Your vote counts!
Chris Hertel
Stites
