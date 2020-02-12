Levy time again in Kamiah, March 10th. We have a lot of new residents in and around Kamiah who may not know what school district they pay taxes for. Please check your 2019 tax bill. Even if you reside in Idaho County, outside of Kamiah as I do, I pay taxes on school district 304, which is in Lewis County. On several different occasions, many citizens have tried to clarify the boundaries and have been unsuccessful in doing so!
Both www.bigcountry news and Devin Bodkin @at Idaho EdNews.Org on Facebook stated that Idaho schools have more than $323 million stashed away in 2019. This same article gave city amounts for Kamiah, $700,000, and Kooskia, $577,000. These amounts are their reserve funds? The schools should be receiving state funding in the near future? This coming levy is a pretty good sized one $647,000. A year for two years for a total of $1,294,000. Seems excessive to me. No matter how you choose to vote, make your vote count!
Joinne Gordon
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.