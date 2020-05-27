I wonder if the self-isolation order created unintended consequences by inoculating individuals with an unseen secondary virus called FANW20 (Fear and Not Working 2020), which may prove to be more problematic. By observation, after a couple months, FANW20 definitely affects mental, emotional, and physical health of individuals. I wonder in the long term which will cause more health problems, FANW20 or COVID19?
In time, the population will build up immunity to COVID19, but can you build up an immunity to continued FANW20?
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
