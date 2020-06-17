I have here another letter for everyone to ignore.
I write to this newspaper, instead of my hometown paper, because I have the impression that this newspaper still retains some level of independence from government encroachment on the media.
If the lying manipulators who support the biggest health care fraud in world history think I’m lying about the case I outline in my book, The Perfect Disease, at www.prisonsfoundation.org, I would call for an independent, professional, exhaustive investigation of my case, instead of sweeping it under the rug, hoping not too many notice it.
Finding evidence of state crimes committed against me may be difficult by now, but there’s something that I as a nonprofessional thinks of that may corroborate my claims. I refer to the handwritten “Foxhound” threats.
Why can’t someone secure that evidence and do a handwriting analysis and see that it was not my handwriting, but it was made to look like my handwriting? Wouldn’t that raise suspicion that I was being framed?
Douglas Wood
Prisoner in Boise
Idaho State Correctional Institute
(Editor’s note: Wood, 53, is incarcerated on two felony counts for assaulting Idaho County Sheriff’s Office personnel – in cases from 2007 and 2008 – and will be eligible for probation in 2039.)
