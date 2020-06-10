My sister has lived in Elk City her whole life. Tuesday, she went to the post office to get her mail. As she came out, she fell. She has a bad leg and a bad heart. She is lying on the ground in front of the post office and a woman walks out, looks down at her, steps over her and walks away. Another woman pulls up in a car, sits there looking at her, gets out of her car and walks into the post office. Not one person asks her if she's hurt, did she need help or anything. Thank God a nice man from 3Dog Garage pulls up, jumps out of his pickup and runs over and helps her, because she couldn't get up.
What has happened to people? These couldn't be ole’ timers from Elk City, because this would never have happened if one of them had seen her. I hope the people who refused to help a senior citizen lying on the ground sees this. You should be so ashamed of yourself. We hope if this ever happens to you or one of your family members, that there is someone as nice as the man who helped my sister.
Peggy Borders
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.