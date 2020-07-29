To everyone in the community who is wondering about the approaching deadline for signing the petition to Recall Governor Little, the answer is Aug. 4th (preferably before). The very last day for all of our awesome signature gatherers to hand their notarized signature sheets to Elizabeth Manly or myself is Aug. 5th! On this day we will be having a potluck at the Kooskia Park at 6:30 p.m.; everyone is welcome. Paper products and water will be provided. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on. A big thank you to everyone who helped in this effort!
Those still looking for the opportunity to sign please e-mail me at libertyrecall@protonmail.com.
Jenny Keyser
Kooskia
