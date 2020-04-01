“Listen, old soldier, / ‘Cause time doesn’t wait: / The moon’s on your shoulder; / The hour is late . . . / You’re forever beginning, / Barely winning the fight. / And you feel just like an old soldier tonight.”—David Crosby
His stunt pilot father left Steve’s 19-year-old mother six months after meeting her. His first stepfather beat him so much that Steve ran away at age nine. His mother’s third husband beat her and the boy, throwing teenaged Steve down a flight of stairs when police caught him stealing hubcaps. His mom and stepdad then sent him away to a boy’s ranch for troubled teens.
At 17, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Promoted to Private-First Class, Steve was demoted seven times to private. He found his passion though: mechanical repairs, especially suping-up tank engines. During an Arctic exercise, he saved five Marines, pulling them from a tank before it broke through ice into the sea. Honorably discharged, Steve studied acting in New York. His understated style was not right for the stage, so he supported himself racing motorcycles.
Steve got a bit part in Paul Newman’s movie, Somebody Up There Likes Me, then a larger role in a science-fiction movie, The Blob, about a giant amoeba that devours people. His quiet, brooding screen presence won Steve the lead in a TV series about a bounty hunter: Wanted: Dead or Alive. The former hubcap thief then stole scenes from Yul Brynner in The Magnificent Seven. Steve’s motorcycle skills made classic chase scenes, racing away from Nazis and crashing into barbed wire in The Great Escape. Bullitt’s iconic chase scene saw Steve’s ‘68 Mustang racing down San Francisco streets.
His final year, Steve married Barbara Minty of Ketchum, Idaho. She named their home, “Last Chance Ranch.” They attended his flight instructor’s church. There the beaten boy, now grown into “the King of Cool,” met his Heavenly Father through childlike faith in Christ. Billy Graham visited Steve, giving him Graham’s personal, signed Bible. Steve McQueen died in 1980, holding that Bible.
Daily, Christ gives fresh starts.
Gary Altman
Grangeville
