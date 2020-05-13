I haven't seen any information justifying the $800,000 increase to the levy for school Dist. 244. No answers, again, where's the transparency? There isn't justification, it's pure greed at the expense of property taxpayers. This last school year saw very large expenditures that will not be required in the coming year...but they want more taxpayer dollars. Perhaps the school district should live on a budget, instead of demanding more every year from taxpayers who must live on their budget. The school district has become abusive of their supporters and disgusting in their greed. They cry, it's for the children, when in reality it's often self-serving. Notice the continual union meetings for increased pay. Look on the district web site; pay is public information under monthly expenditures. And benefits are in addition.
$800,000 for next year’s increase. Ignoring the fact that the district will also receive government funds of around $2 million in Secure Rural School funds. And now the payrolled teachers refuse to teach PE, and the pampered children need a special transition teacher into junior high. Are you kidding me? And that new special teacher is only needed in Grangeville; CV's children don't need a transition teacher.
That's what the Grangeville school wants to spend our tax dollars on. Waste. They drilled a well at the CV high school, where they have always irrigated from a river. $1500 motels in Coeur d'Alene to Idaho School Board Convention, additional trip to Sun Valley, Salt Lake. They've purchased automobiles, they want more, it is endless, not to mention extreme overpaid administrators.
No to the increased fleecing of taxpayers year after year. The excessive spending has risen to a monthly expenditure nearing $1 million for a school district of 1,287 students. As long as the voters keep handing the school district a blank check every year, their covetous appetite will only amplify.
LeAnn Nelson
Kooskia
