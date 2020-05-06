After weeks of watching this beautiful world go upside down, I have become intolerant of the blurring of the truth. There has been way too much of that lately.
In regard to interviews of Idaho County sheriff candidates:
Mr. Ulmer has worked under five sheriffs? How many prosecutors? We do not have an “arrest them” problem in Idaho County. We have a “prosecute them” problem in Idaho County.
Our sheriff’s office addresses drug and crime problems by arrests. Punishment is then prosecuted by the county prosecutor, not the sheriff’s office.
In Idaho County, the sheriff’s office does their job in the arrests. It is then that the prosecutor’s office must provide the framework and diligence to punish the criminals.
So, Mr. Ulmer, you want to be my sheriff? Shame on you for blurring the truth. You know the truth. Be well.
Tammy E. Stone
White Bird
