The Lewiston Tribune’s Civility Project created a wonderful opportunity to reassess how we interact and communicate with one another. (Even with masks and distancing!). Certainly, we can all be kinder, more circumspect. I do have to admit, however, that my enthusiasm for civility bogs down when confronted with unconscionable cheekiness. Thus:
Dear Mr. Smith:
—You are the best (and only) non-functioning member of the 244 school board.
—You have done a superlative job of detaching yourself from the real education needs of students, teachers and staff.
—As an elected official, you are without equal in abrogating your oath of office.
—You have a grand aversion to teamwork and thoughtfulness.
—You have introduced, yet again, a new wave of constituent embarrassment.
—You have attained a near perfect score of undermining education in District 244.
—You have excelled at implementing and understanding…nothing.
—You are a master at nattering on without logic or facts.
There have been some surprising “positives" spring from this pandemic, including the renewed nation-wide respect for public schools and the education miracles of classroom teachers. Local Mountain View teachers are continuing to maintain remote learning sites and student interactions despite harsh, unprecedented conditions. Through their steadfast and creative efforts, students will be prepared to re-enter the conventional classroom when it is deemed safe. Voters can effectively improve the current situation, transition and continuing education excellence by supporting the school levy request on May 19. Parents, guardians, patrons and four school board members understand the stakes.
Mr. Smith, you could achieve your finest hour…by resigning.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
