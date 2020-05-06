Wow, I anticipated some backlash after Casey Smith’s articles hit the papers, but some people were downright brutal and nasty; many same people teaching our kids today.
Some posts on Facebook need to be addressed. One individual stated the highest salary paid a teacher in our district was $63,094. This is incorrect. Highest paid teacher in our district has a salary of $66,567 annually, and there are seven teachers that get paid over $60K, 33 teachers paid over $50K, 29 teachers over $40K and 10 teachers over $38K. Now, keep in mind this is only salary. When you incorporate benefits at 47.4 percent of their salary, the highest paid teacher making $66,567 add benefits of $31,553 now has a package totaling $98,120 and folks that’s for 188 work days. Based on 2019-2020 contracts, average salary for a teacher in this district is $50,696 not $47,500.
Casey sees first-hand the enormous waste and frivolous spending by the district. His job as trustee is to ensure the district operates within its budget and apparently is the only one who stands up to the school union. Casey is so passionate about making sure our kids get the best education feasibly possible, that he does not hesitate to spend his hard-earned money to purchase these ads and hopefully wakes up some of the non-believers. This district simply refuses to make any cuts regardless of negative impact to taxpayers.
Think back people, there never used to be such divisiveness between the teachers and the board. This started before Casey became a trustee. The current MVSD union president has turned teachers against the school board, serving them with multiple lawsuits last year. To use Joe’s own words, the union forced the board to meet teachers’ demands. Tell us, Joe, how having a constructive negotiation schedule helps when your team comes to the table with unattainable goals and demands. If you care so much about our kids, why do you want more and more days off away from them?
Vote no on the levy.
Mary Ann Blees
Clearwater
