Not news about the virus, yet it gives most of us an uncomfortable feeling--and familiar, like deja’ vu all over again.
For anyone left who doesn’t remember, in 2008 the U.S. Forest Services was being propositioned by some shysters to do a land exchange deal. They wanted to trade their heavily logged, free gratis acreage for public lands all over the state. Many of the parcels they wanted were and are important to us and carried a huge public investment. It took 10 years, a lot of time and money to pull the plug on what was the Lochsa Land Exchange.
One year after it was declared dead and buried, Governor Otter and the Land Board nonsensically exhumed it with a new name--the Central Idaho Land Exchange. It looked a little different, mutating into a trifecta exchange—here the state would pay the private landowner top dollar for their acreage, immediately deeding it to USFS. Then USFS would deed public land at a discount to the state to be managed, by law, for highest return to the endowment. Same monster wearing a mask.
As Governor Little said, “Land exchanges are dicey.” The Nez Perce Tribe seems appropriately skeptical, as is anyone who cares. This land exchange, like a zombie, is really hard to kill. But it needs to die. For good.
Call Governor Little (208) 334-2100 about the Central Cascade Land Exchange, and remember to thank him for his service in these trying times.
Marilyn Beckett
Moscow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.