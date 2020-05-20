Last week, I read an article from The Citizen concerning Doug Ulmer that I was very disturbed by. The major accusation was the claim that Ulmer was linked to a “swamp” or “cabal” within Idaho County, with absolutely no evidence to support any claims. It would seem the writer tries to appeal to the fears many of us have when it comes to government corruption and overreach and with no evidence associates said corruption with Ulmer.
Are you trying to redirect the frustration or anger of the people at Ulmer by associating him with corrupt government? Again, what evidence do you have for this ludicrous claim, other than your fallacious argument? I cannot imagine Sheriff Giddings would stoop this low to smear his 30-plus-year employee without evidence; it is not his style, nor Ulmer’s. How is it ok to attack this man’s character without sufficient evidence and due process? Are you really about facts, or are you just interested in winning an election by destroying a dedicated man’s credibility within the community? Also, if such accusations are true about Ulmer being connected to this local conspiracy, then why hasn’t our “Constitutional” sheriff taken any action against him? Why is he still employed or why hasn’t Giddings exposed such treachery?
The main thing I see here, folks, is the writer using the guilt by association fallacy, which could be used to instill unwarranted fear into voters to lean the way of Giddings in this coming election. Also, Giddings has said he hates politics and smear campaigns, so why are you doing the opposite of what he clearly disdains?
Be seekers of facts and truth my fellow Idahoans, do not be swayed by fear mongering and lies. If you have questions about Ulmer’s integrity, ask him or Brian Hewson. Ulmer has promised he will continue to uphold the U.S. Constitution if he becomes sheriff. What more could we ask for? Like President Donald Trump, I believe that Ulmer is being falsely accused by people who do not have evidence and spreading fake news. Are we really that nonsensical as a county?
Chris Gulotta
Grangeville
