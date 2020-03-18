I was surprised by the letter from Joe Cladouhos concerning S1332 in Sunday’s Lewiston Tribune. Surprised because Joe had requested to visit with me regarding my ambulance legislation, and during our visit at my home, he never brought up any of the concerns he stated in his letter or that he was in opposition to what is proposed. But now he is sounding the alarm and encouraging the public voice opposition based on his personal interpretation of the situation at hand.
I see now that when Joe visited, I should have tried to explain how government works, as he obviously has no concept about how to address local problems and get things done. His letter would indicate that he does not believe that the citizens should be able to vote with regards to services they will be paying for, but rather that big government knows best.
Joe speculates that this bill was dreamed up as a means for the Idaho County Commission to offload responsibility. In his letter, he asks, “Has it been discussed with those who will be impacted? How do they feel about it? Does it help the dedicated EMS volunteers who donate their time and money to train and serve Idaho County residents?”
Let me be clear. S1332 was drafted with direct input from the Idaho State Bureau of Emergency Medical Services. Additionally, S1332 was not proposed by the Idaho County Commission; it was proposed by me, someone who has seen first-hand how local ambulance services are disrupted when EMTs feel that they have no say in how the services are delivered. I have no idea where he could have gotten any idea that this proposal came through a vote of the Idaho County Commission, as he has attended several meetings, is on our ‘agenda list’ and has access to meeting minutes via the Idaho County website (www.idahocounty.org).
As S1332 worked its way through the Idaho Senate, only Democrats voted against it. What does this say about Joe? Perhaps we have a true Democrat masquerading as an “Unaffiliated” candidate for a seat on the Idaho County Commission.
Skip Brandt
Kooskia
(Editor’s note: Mr. Cladouhos sent the Free Press the same letter, which runs in this week’s letter’s section.)
