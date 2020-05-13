As most residents of Clearwater have heard, a family moved in and is in the process of creating an exotic animal refuge. Residents of the area are worried by this because, like most of Idaho County, we have kids and livestock. A lot of us depend on livestock for our food and income. We want to protect our kids as much as possible while giving them the freedom to play outdoors. Moving 20-plus tigers, lions and wolves onto a property within a mile of farms and family homes puts us in danger. Idaho has no laws against owning these animals. Idaho County has no laws or zoning requirements for owning exotics.
When I reached out to Commissioner Skip Brandt, this was part of his response to me, "Personally, I am more concerned about the federally introduced wolves that are not fenced in and are running out there free. Additionally, we are now aware that a grizzly bear has moved into the area that Fish and Game cannot take care of because of the rules put in place by the radical environmentalists who want to protect everything but people." This response is bothersome for a few reasons, the most being that he says, "who want to protect everything but the people." Yes, Skip, what about the people? What about those who actually live close to the proposed exotic animal refuge? Do you care about us? Do you care about our kids? Do you care about our farms? You showed no interest past citing the lack of local laws. Instead you whine about Fish and Game?
I think that we in Clearwater understand that Idaho County takes a stance against having zoning laws for private property. To ignore our concern is irresponsible. I'm not the only resident worried, as there is a petition to stop the creation of the sanctuary, but I guess all of us need to turn a blind eye to this and focus on the grizzly bear or wolves that have been sighted a few times, not the actual wolves and tigers we'll be forced to live with.
Chelsea Welter
Clearwater
