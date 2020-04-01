The Lewiston Tribune recently published a news story “Is Idaho County becoming a haven from virus?” I was astounded to read there was a “gathering of 16 people” at the Idaho County Courthouse! People are concerned about people coming to Idaho County and spreading the virus, yet they hold meetings with more than 10 people who are probably not six feet apart. People could have traveled to Lewiston, gone shopping, been exposed to the virus, then come to an over-populated meeting and spread the virus because the well-known CDC guidelines were not followed.
Jim Kouril
Meridian
