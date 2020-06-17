There is a certain irony to the Didier’s letter to the editor in last week's edition [June 10] of the Free Press. Two items in the paper seem to mock their attempts at the danger of the Ringo’s proposed use of their land; first, the picture of the two cougars spotted just a few miles south of Grangeville and second the black bear sighting in Greencreek, both “deleterious” animals.
Where is the common sense in the Didier’s fear of “deleterious” animals? In both these instances, these animals roam wild and can be dangerous to our well-being and very often endanger the livestock of our local ranchers. And what about the wolves? Wasn’t Mr. Didier a proponent of Canadian timberwolves when he ran for office? How much destruction have they caused to our ranching community and our wildlife populations?
The concerns they mention in their petition is something we live with every day in Idaho County. Last year, in my own neck of the woods, we had a bear problem; Fish and Game removed one and allowed our community to take the others with lethal force, a remedy I would enforce with any “deleterious” animal that is endangering my life and property.
Animal wildlife sanctuaries operate safely all around the United States. In Idaho, they are licensed under code and allowed to exist.
What really needs to be addressed in the Didier’s request is the “deleterious” actions their petition imposes on the sanctity of personal property and the protection of it within our federal and state constitutions.
Their proposal is a slippery slope. Just let the radical animal rights organizations get ahold of this, it won’t just be animal wildlife sanctuaries they will be trying to ban, it will be the regular farmer and rancher they come after next. Just do a Google search of these radical organizations and their desire to destroy this way of life.
Before we sign any petition like this, let us take the time to consider the full ramifications of what we are being asked to do.
Jim Chmelik
Cottonwood
