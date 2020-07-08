I read David Rauzi’s editorial ‘Seattle’s Debacle…’ [June 24 issue] with interest. I grew up in Grangeville and have lived in the greater Seattle area for over 30 years. I offer a different perspective.
Most in Seattle don’t agree with the existence of the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone. I follow this issue since my son lives near that area. My son and a few of his circle have visited CHOP on a few occasions to observe and understand. Similar to the greater city protests, some CHOP leaders have pure intent and are using it as a method to try and create change – misguided though it may be. A small minority show up to the zone bent on chaos.
Options to mitigate the situation include police taking back the streets with potential loss of life or negotiate with the protestors toward a peaceful solution. I understand why city leadership chose to negotiate, regardless of their earlier failures. Sadly, loss of life has occurred in the area the last few weeks: two dead, others shot. During the same time frame, 85 people shot/24 people killed one weekend in early June in Chicago, mass shooting in Minneapolis on a June Sunday, 12 shot/one dead. Yet CHOP gets more headlines on some major news outlets due to the leftist anarchy bent.
Per Rauzi’s article, if armed militia chose to watch over protests in Lewiston, why? Was there looting/anarchy that the police were not containing? All are free to exercise their constitutional freedoms. Sound judgement as to when you exercise those rights is paramount. What may sound like an easy solution in more rural America (bringing guns to a tense area), can create a powder keg in larger urban environs. Gandhi brought down a nation state with courage, wisdom, and compassion for his tormentors, not cold steel and bullets.
Rauzi hit every sound bite in his editorial. Next time before making sweeping generalizations as to the failures in Seattle, come to this side of the Cascades and do your research before providing raw meat to your reader.
James A. DeHaas
Independent voter, pro 2nd Amendment
Poulsbo, Wash.
