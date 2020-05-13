As the election begins to wind down, I want to remind everyone that I want to keep my campaign on a positive note. The memes posted in the paper are not positive. I don’t agree with this type of campaigning and I don’t want to be associated with it. The support has been amazing, so if you feel like putting anything in the paper, please keep it positive.
Doug Ulmer
Kooskia
(0) comments
