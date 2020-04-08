Sing with me: There is power, power, wonder working power, in the declaration, of an emergency!
This, to me, is the scariest thing about this whole pandemic crisis. We have been through so many "emergencies" (OKC, Sandy Hook, 911, Katrina, global warming, etc.) and every time some new legislation is passed to increase the power of government, usually well beyond the limits we established for it originally. Then, even years later, it never gets repealed.
There is a distinct pattern here and we are, IHMO, witnessing a massive power grab that the people must resist somehow. If you have never written your representatives at either the state or federal level to express your views, shame on you. Use your liberty while you still have it.
Sandy (Sanford) Staab
Kooskia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.