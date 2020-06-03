Is there light at the end of this Corona tunnel? This past month mixed messages have come our way suggesting that an end hopefully might be in sight! The ratio of death to confirmed cases hovers around 3 percent in Idaho and 6 percent in our nation, both considerably lower than early press concerns led us to believe. Since a bit over 100,000 is the total of deaths in the U.S. so far this year, a reasonable guess as to the final total for 2020 might be around 250,000.
A significant figure to be sure, but in light of the 2-million-plus number of deaths relating to the total of the top 10 killers, heart disease, cancer, accidents, diabetes, the flu, and the remaining five, one might ask if our reaction has been excessive!
And there is a flip side to the issue and must be seriously considered. The serious blow to our economy is itself a serious matter, as unemployment claims have rocketed, many small businesses and jobs may be gone permanently, prisoners are being released, crime is on the rise, suicide rates are up. And now confirmed is the additional $9 trillion dollars our government has thrown at the problem, a figure that compared to our population of just over $330 million means that over $27,000 has been spent for every living man, woman and child in the U.S. That figure dwarfs a bit the $1,200 payment recently made to some taxpayers!
Finally, we are now being told that isolating children has a downside, because rarely are they contacting the disease anyway, and being isolated, are not developing the immunity that would act to protect them later on in life. Say nothing of the difficulty and loss involved in the attempt to continue meaningful lessons long range. Add the budget problems developing at higher levels of education from tuition and fees lost from students not on campus! And dare we add the loss of freedom that we citizens are experiencing because of the forced lockdown! One might conclude that we have overreacted to the situation in a way that will change our lives forever! Should we not ask, is it even possible that we can ever get back to normal?
Jake Wren
Cottonwood
