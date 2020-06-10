Recently, land was purchased in Idaho County, in the community of Clearwater, to build a sanctuary/refuge for lions, tigers, ligers, leopards, various smaller cats and hybrid wolves.
Anyone who owns livestock, be it cattle, equines, sheep, etc., knows that when you have animals on a large acreage, that at some time, someone will forget to latch a gate, won't see the break in the fence and animals escape their confines.
There are two petitions circulating around Idaho County right now. One is asking the Idaho State Vet (who issued a temporary permit to Robert & Bonnie Ringo for deleterious (dangerous) animal sanctuary/refuge enclosures to be build & approved by Sept. 31, 2020) to not issue the final permit because there is too much opposition by the residents of Idaho County to this action.
A second petition is asking the Idaho County Commissioners to write an ordinance that prohibits deleterious (dangerous) exotic animals from ever being allowed in Idaho County.
It is imperative that we obtain as many signatures as possible to complete both of these actions. Currently, we have several hundred signatures, however many people in Idaho County have not yet signed these petitions. If you haven't seen a petition, they are at the Grangeville, Kooskia and Kamiah feed stores and various businesses around the county.
If we lose this fight, for us personally, we will then have gone thru this twice and understand your fear. We will still be here as it is doubtful we could sell our place with large sanctuary/refuge cages holding deleterious exotic animals right across our hayfield fence line. Several other homes that border this same acreage will have the same problem. But also know if in the future an outfit like this moves in next to you, we will step up and sign your petition.
Steve and Raenette Didier
Clearwater
