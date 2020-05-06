On behalf of The Riggins Community Food Pantry, operated by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, we would like to give a huge thank you to River Adventures "Women With Bait" food drive held a few months ago. They were able to collect over 3,000 pounds of nonperishable food products, and $400 was collected the night of the Fish Dance to purchase paper products. This is such an act of compassion from all the ladies who donated to our community. Our shelves are full and again so grateful to Rich Friend for organizing this food drive.
We also want to thank Pine Tree Community Credit Union and North Central Chapter of Credit Unions for their donations of $1,500 for the Riggins Community Food Pantry to help purchase products that are not brought in by The Idaho Food Bank during the COVID-19 crisis. We so appreciate your generosity in these times.
Pamela Nightfeather Bogan
secretary/treasurer
Salmon River Senior Citizens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.