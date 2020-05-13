To the attention of Clearwater County voters:
In the interest of preserving the people's natural-born rights and liberties, it is critically important for you to realize that a vote for incumbent Sheriff Chris Goetz in this election equates to saying that our constitutionally-guaranteed right to legal due process is really of no account and no effect within Clearwater County. Pertinent to that claim is the shameful and egregious, decade-long abuse of the Nick and Donna Nickerson family, a case I personally know well.
For the past 12 years and three full terms, Chris Goetz has occupied the sacred office of chief law enforcement protector of the innate rights of the people of your county, yet for at least the last 10 of those years, justice was blatantly denied this family at every turn. (The public record is available to anyone wishing to verify.)
At issue here -- from day one -- has been indeed the right to due process, and the official, resolute denial of it! Targeted and accused relentlessly by the banker/mortgage industry, and bereft of much-needed hometown legal protection, the Nickersons were simply "at the mercy." Their purported, sworn peace officer protector had turned and abandoned them, preferring to follow orders from lesser powers, the court and the banks.
Even on the extreme, remote chance that the Nickersons had somehow defaulted on a financial contract (which they didn't!) Sheriff Goetz failed them at the very outset by not demanding for them a constitutionally-guaranteed trial by jury of their peers.
Any one of us could be abused next, so best to choose wisely and elect proven peace officer lawman, James Garrison, a genuine Constitutional Sheriff for Clearwater County!
Carol J. Asher
Kamiah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.