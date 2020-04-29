I am supporting Doug Giddings for Idaho County sheriff. He was drafted into the Air Force during his second year of college, where he was an MP in Vietnam. When he got out, he finished college and went into police work (range master and patrol). He was a school resource officer, then the large school district formed its own police department for which he was the chief of 10 or so schools. He was in charge of officers, security, events, legislation and contract negotiations. He’s been Idaho County sheriff for 11 and a half years where he’s managed the department budget, overseen deputies, acquired new employees, managed the office and jail.
His opponent has had little, if any, administrative experience. I think that proven administrative experience is a very important requirement!
I’ve known Doug Giddings for many years and found him to be a Christian man of integrity and high moral character. He also supports life of the unborn! For these reasons, I’m asking you to join me in voting for Sheriff Giddings!
Charlotte DeArmond
Grangeville
