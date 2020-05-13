We would like to stand in support of Doug Giddings. He is a man of integrity with high moral standards. He has been a great help in the times we have needed him, and we appreciate that fact. We believe that through the years he has proven himself in the office of sheriff.
Dick and Susie Brust
White Bird
