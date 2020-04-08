I am originally from Delaware, where Joe Biden’s son, the state attorney general, relieved all three county sheriffs of arrest powers. Four years prior to coming to Idaho County, Idaho, were spent in Putnam County, Ga. I grew to respect Sheriff Howard Sills, especially in his stand for county sheriff authority. That’s the expectation I brought with me to Idaho County, and upon getting to know Idaho County Sheriff Douglas T. Giddings, through covering much ground with him, I’ve confirmed that he too is a strong stand for proper county sheriff authority.
So, yes - I came here to Idaho County carrying specific expectations with respect to the county sheriff embracing and exercising the full authority he’s elected to carry out, and I’m thankful we’re fortunate to have the services of Idaho County Sheriff Douglas T. Giddings who has clearly demonstrated in many situations that he stands up for Idaho County citizens regardless of who (including state and federal agencies) it is that seeks to deny their individual rights.
In a sentence, my support for Sheriff Giddings is on the basis of his demonstrated knowledge, clear thinking, willingness to take a stand, and his history (years/terms) of actively embracing and effectively exercising the full authority given an elected county sheriff (the highest ranking law officer in the county). Furthermore, Sheriff Giddings is led by his transparent principles and faith in God.
Meanwhile, it is widely known that county commissioner, Skip Brandt, supports his friend, Deputy Doug Ulmer, in his campaign for sheriff. My question to Commissioner Brandt is: “What is the basis of that support?” Specifically, what courage, superior knowledge, qualities, skills, experience, history, leadership, and/or qualifications, has Doug Ulmer demonstrated over the 30 years in law enforcement that he can bring to that critical position of authority? And what particular advantage does Skip Brandt find in having his friend in the position of county sheriff while he chairs the board of commissioners?
Raymond Bowers
Elk City
