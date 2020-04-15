We’ve been gone for a while, but Idaho County is still ‘home’ and we will be back. And we really need to make sure we have a good sheriff there when we get back.
30 years ago, I was a deputy sheriff in Wayne County, Ohio. I was hired on by a man who was the right kind of Sheriff (Type 1) – he cared about the people living in the county was well as his deputies. He left and was replace by the other kind (Type 2) – the kind that care more about politics than about the law, the people and the constitution. He was a mistake for everyone involved.
Idaho County has that kind of choice before it again this year. ‘We’ have been very fortunate that, for quite a while now, we have had a Type 1 sheriff – Doug Giddings. He cares about you and me. He cared enough about county citizens involved with the Bundy’s at Malhuer that he went down and assisted them. He cared about them. And he cares about the law and what is important in Idaho County.
He’s running against a Type 2 person that you really don’t want (and I don’t want). Giddings opponent would be a major mistake for our county. He cares more about his political friends than he cares about the residents. He cares more about what people in Ada think and want than what is needed by Idaho County residents.
This is important. Re-elect Doug Giddings for another term as the outstanding county sheriff that he has been.
Jon Menough, Ph.D. P.E.
Elk City
