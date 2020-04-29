In the April 22 publication of the Free Press I was appalled and shocked at the two photos with captions, one of our three term sheriff and the fellow who is trying his best to defeat Sheriff Doug Giddings.
These photos dripped with a total lack of respect by J. Palken who bought the ad, and the Free Press, who published them.
Three terms is not enough. Yes, Sheriff Giddings, go for four!
Betty Alm
Grangeville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.