I would like to tell everyone why I am no longer at the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and urge you to vote for Doug Ulmer for sheriff of Idaho County.
For 22 years, I was on call 24/7, including when my husband was in the ICU. Not a week went by that Giddings or Gorges didn’t express appreciation for my work and knowledge.
On Aug. 6th, 2018, I made a mistake and yelled a profanity at an elected official. I made no attempt to excuse my behavior as it was inexcusable. As I had been counseled on my “attitude” on three occasions in 22 years I anticipated perhaps a week off without pay. As Gorges was busy working for IDL on the Rattlesnake Fire and neglecting his ICSO duties, I endured three weeks of suspension.
My stress level and years of loyalty and dedication were ignored, and I was advised I was “reassigned” from administrative assistant for 16 years to graveyard dispatch, working 12-hour shifts with no breaks. This was done to force me to resign as they knew that I was the sole caregiver to my severely disabled husband, who had dementia. Unable to afford in-home health care, they expected me to resign knowing I wouldn’t commit felony neglect and let him lay terrified, in his own waste with no food or water for 12.5 hours.
I was disciplined for not completing a training manual (that I co-authored) that I was never requested to complete, denial of vacation days 12 hours before they were to begin with no reason given, I was the only ICSO employee not to get cost of living raise and other such harassment to get me to quit.
I watched as 60-plus people came and went through the sheriff’s office during Giddings terms. That is a lot of your tax dollars wasted on training. We lost a lot of good people.
I believe if Giddings wins this election, he will retire within one year, expecting Gorges will be appointed sheriff for the remainder of the term, and that would be disastrous for Idaho County.
Trudy Slagle
Grangeville
