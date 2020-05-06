The upcoming sheriff’s race will be critically important for Idaho County. The changing economic situation will bring on the need for strong and effective law enforcement. We have in Sheriff Giddings the experience and ability to meet this challenge. With his experienced team, the county will be well served! I encourage voters to return Sheriff Giddings to this critically important position!
Don DeArmond
Grangeville
