Sheriff Giddings’ letter to the local newspapers is a thinly veiled threat aimed at the insufficiently cowed citizens of Idaho County. Giddings wants us to know how generous he has been, having “not felt any necessity to take severely restrictive measures to enforce the Governor’s directive.” That is to say – “Not yet!” Indeed, Giddings says, at “this time” (but maybe later) he sees “no need to enforce the governor’s required restrictions with “criminal penalties.” The good sheriff also commends us for our sheep-like behavior. After all, it is a complacent, timid populace that is spared “the power of the government to intervene.”
Like many civil officials, Sheriff Giddings can’t help but think of himself as superior to the common man. After all he believes he is in a position to determine the “necessary business” of each and every person in Idaho County. And, should he or his deputies decide you or I are not engaged in “necessary business” he believes he has the power and the right to “issue citations” to people who go about their necessary or unnecessary business in a way that is unsafe or lacking common sense. Perhaps Giddings should use this as a campaign slogan. “Giddings: The One with the power to decide what is necessary, safe and commonsensical – For Every Citizen!”.
Giddings claims his attitude is justified by “situational facts.” Really? What “facts” is he looking at that justify the suspension of our God-given right to personal responsibility? The truth is, it seems Giddings is ignorant of the facts.
The fact is, the “expert models” have been wildly wrong.
The fact is, many epidemiologists who have studied the situation (sans Leftist bias) report that “social distancing” is the worst thing we could do; the lock-down won’t save lives but is likely to cause more deaths in the long run as we delay “herd immunity.”
The fact is, there is a proven effective treatment for COVID-19, used by thousands of doctors in the USA and worldwide with great success. I refer, of course, to the hydroxychloroquine and zinc protocol – or the hydroxychloroquine, zinc and azithromycin cocktail. This effective treatment renders null any lock-down order – here or anywhere.
The fact is, the lock-down has caused massive unemployment, cost millions of dollars and generated general anxiety – all without any proof whatsoever it is an effective strategy in combating the COVID-19.
Thus, in Idaho County, we have a sheriff waiting with baited breath, ready to use “severely restrictive measures” and slap “criminal penalties” on any citizen he deems engaged in behavior that is unnecessary or unsafe or lacking in common sense. All this without any real facts – or legal precedent – to back him up.
Finally, I would like to commend the example of Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota. It is ironic a woman governor has the courage to buck the politically correct (but factually wrong) trend. If the governor of Idaho is too timid to do likewise, we could hope that local civil officials would man up and stand in the gap on behalf of the taxpayers and citizens of this county.
D. Eric Williams
Cottonwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.