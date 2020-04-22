I am writing in support of Sheriff Doug Giddings' reelection.
He has steadfastly protected our individual freedoms granted by the U.S. Constitution. He has been a strong proven advocate of the Second Amendment by encouraging civilian personal defense training, as well as advanced training to his department, in which his primary opponent declined to participate. Lieutenant Ulmer's leadership was absent. If Lieutenant Ulmer was challenged by out-of-county influences, will he be absent?
In recent months, a department sergeant was framed with an unsubstantiated charge, brought by another deputy, over a non-complaint incident. Commissioner Skip Brandt then pushed the false claim through county prosecutor Kirk MacGregor and then to the state attorneys general's office. The sergeant's future is in limbo, after months with no evidence to support charges. This issue occurred in Lieutenant Ulmer's area of supervision. Sheriff Giddings supported his sergeant. Lieutenant Ulmer is silent. If this can happen to a deputy, it could happen to anyone of us.
Sheriff Giddings knows right from wrong.
Phillip Volkman
Grangeville
