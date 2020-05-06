of experience. I have no way of judging the future but by the past."
Anyone who hasn't been living under a rock lately is grasping just how vital it is that we have a county sheriff who will stand between us and government overreach! Would Doug Ulmer be that kind of sheriff? I can't possibly know that for certain because he has never been a sheriff. Although, the fact that he was too busy to show up at Saturday's 'Meet and Greet your Sheriff Candidates' does not inspire me with confidence.
More than one person in my family has cause to thank Sheriff Giddings for defending, and helping us to understand, our rights in more than one difficult situation with government officials. Why rock the boat in these perilous times? I will be voting for a sheriff who has shown he is not afraid to lead: Sheriff Giddings.
Jenny Keyser
Kooskia
