Remember the old saw about warmer days ending virus epidemics? Some expert has recently countered that when it is 60s and 70s in the south, the viruses are just as potent as when it is 30s and 40s in the north, so...viruses are not affected by air temperatures, right?
Here's the rub: Warm spring and summer weather do curtail virus epidemics. It is a fact that has been observed over and over by all of us. Another fact observed by all northerners vacationing in the south is that when it is 60 and 70 in Arizona the natives are wearing parkas and staying indoors. OK, so if it isn't the temperature, why do the viruses die off in warmer weather? Because, beginning in April, Americans everywhere sense that it might be nice to go outside in this "warmer" weather.
Tah da! It is the going outside that defeats the viruses!
You're welcome.
Chad and Linda Erickson
Kamiah
