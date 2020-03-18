Mary Ann Blees (Free Press, March 11) tries to create a "gotcha" case against Reclaim Idaho -- but the facts and logic don't fly.
Fact: 96 percent of Medicaid Expansion signatures were gathered by volunteers. Independently, the Fairness Project paid some petitioners. So? Every signature was the voluntary, personal choice of 54,000 registered voters. There is no financial connection to Reclaim Idaho.
Fact: June, 2018, Rebecca Schroeder was a legislative candidate from North Idaho; she was not executive director of Reclaim Idaho.
Fact: The Medicaid Expansion initiative was timely, bold, needed. It passed with a whopping 61 percent voter approval. Now it's 2020; let's move on.
Fact: Reclaim Idaho was organized by bright, young Idahoans to rectify inadequacies spawned by legislative inaction. Invest in Idaho proposes to supplement education funding by restoring the 8 percent corporate tax on (only) 5 percent of Idaho's largest businesses and adding a 3 percent tax on personal incomes over $250,000. These are fair, not punitive, measures. Remember: Income tax was designed to generate revenue by a proportionate assessment of earnings. This is a simple premise: You make more, you pay more. Why then, in Idaho, should someone making $25,000 share a tax bracket with someone making $250,000?
Ms. Blees claims she is "not rich" and has acquired assets through "hard work and ...budgeting" -- an apt description of most Idahoans. Ms. Blees implies that she is on a "fixed income" with concerns about a tax increase -- but unless her "fixed income" is over a quarter million $$, what's the fuss?
With the infusion of Invest in Idaho monies, property owners will likely see a reduction or elimination of additional taxes associated with voter-approved levies for local school funding.
Petition signing is voluntary; there is no "telling" or coercion. The purpose of the petitions is to qualify this initiative for the 2020 ballot -- and let Idaho voters decide.
P.S.: To establish courtesy/credibility, it is useful to spell an addressee's name correctly.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
