I write today out of great concern for everyone in Idaho.
In late March, Governor Brad Little issued an executive order requiring all residents to stay home except to perform “essential” activities. So called “non-essential” businesses were ordered to close, and houses of worship were told to shut their doors. All this was done, we were told, to control the spread of the novel Coronavirus. This virus was deemed dangerous enough to declare a state of “extreme emergency.” Thus, it is reasonable to assume that this virus must present an extreme, unprecedented threat.
So, let’s have a look at this threat. According to Idaho’s official government source, there have been 79 “Idaho resident deaths related to Covid-19”. In a footnote there is an explanation of what that sentence means: “Covid-19 may have been the underling (sic) cause of death or contributed to the death.” Please note: The phrase, “confirmed Covid-19 death” in this case, means that the person had a positive lab test for Covid. It does not mean that Covid was the confirmed cause of death (hover the cursor over “confirmed deaths” on the Covid-19 death demographics page for this info). By the above criteria, a car wreck victim could be counted as a “Covid-19 related death”, if a Covid coughing fit was involved in causing the wreck. In other words, no one has any idea if anyone in Idaho has actually died of Covid-19 (https://public.tableau.com/profile/idaho.division.of.public.health?_escaped_fragment_=/vizhome/DPHIdahoCOVID-19Dashboard_V2/DPHCOVID19Dashboard2#!/vizhome/DPHIdahoCOVID-19Dashboard_V2/Story1[accessed on May 22, 2020, with a link from coronavirus.idaho.gov]). While some would suggest that the death count is small (or even zero) due to the lockdown, evidence suggests it has not worked as expected: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/coronavirus-scott-gottlieb-mitigation-didnt-work-as-well-as-we-expected-face-the-nation/.
Governor Little’s priorities are strangely skewed. For example, as a Republican, he ought to be pro-life. Abortion kills 1,000 in Idaho every year, and he has done almost nothing to address it. But when a virus appeared, which to date has maybe killed 79 people, he broke the Idaho and U.S. constitutions, destroyed thousands of livelihoods, and ended religious freedom in our state.
What happens next is up to us.
Isaiah Williams
Cottonwood
