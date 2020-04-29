Can you name five liberties in the 1st amendment without looking? If not, how can you defend them…better yet, how do you know they aren’t already gone? Fortunately, the governor took an oath of office, “I do solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that I will support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the State of Idaho….” (59-401).
Consider the self-isolate (stay at home) Order. Currently, this order, with the stroke of the pen, seems to have struck portions of the Bill of Rights in U.S. Constitution, and Idaho’s Declaration of Rights in Idaho’s Constitution. The order states: “All people in Idaho shall immediately cease…in all public or private gatherings…regardless of the number of people involved….” Areas with permission to peaceable assembly include liquor stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, and many others. However, peaceable assembly for marriages, funerals (unless outside), “spiritual” or “faith-based” are not okay. Could the governor’s order have been written better, warning citizens of Chinese flu without diminishing individual liberties? If so, as written, isn’t the implementation of this order a violation of the governor’s oath of office to support the constitution?
Consider the Racine County sheriff in Wisconsin who will not enforce the Governor of Wisconsin stay-at-home order due to his oath of office. "The overreaching measures taken by state government will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families.” “I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I cannot in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our constitution."
By observation, Sheriff Giddings in Idaho County took the same oath. In the upcoming election, hopefully all those elected or re-elected will do the same.
Scott Perrin
Cottonwood
