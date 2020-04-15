My hat’s off and my heart’s out to the amazing, tireless, dedicated, creative staff of the ICFP. When we need information, features, local news and “normal” the most, the Free Press delivers the best. Regardless of what else happens, on Wednesday afternoons I get to sit down with my paper.
Your novel front page of April 1 said it all. What would we do without our trustworthy, dependable newspaper and “free press”?
I am grateful to all of you.
[In a follow-up response to Jason Hollibaugh’s April 1 letter, questioning Dumas on whether her previous letter was in ignorance or deceit? Dumas responded:]
Neither.
Shelley Dumas
Grangeville
