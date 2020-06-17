The hatchet job performed on Sheriff Giddings was nothing less than outright defamation.
Calling it a “meme” and then hiding behind the first amendment is such an outlandish fraud that the author needs to go back, check his word definition and then maybe give his fake hipster sanctimony a badly needed self-righteous makeover.
With Sheriff Giddings as a public figure versus Sheriff Giddings as a private figure, the nasty episode could have had a very different ultimate outcome, but such is the nature of free speech, elections and tort.
Equally surprising and disappointing was that the Free Press decided to run such trash.
And no, I’m not going to cancel my subscription to the Free Press. My wife and I are always interested to see which horse’s butt is next in line to make an absolute fool of themselves.
Joel Anderson
Grangeville
