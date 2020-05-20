Let’s face it, some of you Ulmer believers out there hate my guts for throwing a cold glass of reality in everyone’s face with this “Ulmer, you’re fired!” insert? Some I gather would just as soon punch me in the face, or worse, shoot me—as if freedom of speech, or the press, means nothing when it comes to your candidate (see insert in this week’s or last week’s paper).
Many of you want to call it shameful, a pack of lies, utter b.s., outrageous, and probably more, but you don’t attempt to point out what is not true, so unless you can, you are doing nothing more than coming at what I wrote and displayed with emotion. Facts? You want to believe the things you see on the surface without looking deeper.
You see perhaps a thousand “Ulmer for Sheriff” lawn signs and you like the popularity of Ulmer because he is a likable guy and friendly. Those things don’t make a sheriff, yet many are swayed by those things and not the reality. We have plenty of sheriffs here in Idaho who wear the badge and hold the office, but are empty shells in the sense that they think they are suddenly endowed with all they need to know by virtue of simply having announced themselves a candidate for sheriff, and perhaps even winning election. That is not enough.
I don’t like seeing the citizens of Idaho County being ripped off and conned into believing those I wrote about, and displayed their photos, are not somehow at play in connection with wanting Doug Ulmer to be elected sheriff for what they want and need. The citizens and what they want and need be damned. Having a sheriff who is outside the corrupt influence of others in our county government is vital to the well-being of the county and its citizens.
Don’t make the mistake of playing into the hands of those who want to control Idaho County government and want to have the office of sheriff in their fold. Be careful who you elect to the most powerful office in county government.
David Johnson
Kamiah
