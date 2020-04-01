There is a great battle going on and much of it is happening outside of our visual range of perception. Currently human bodies are toxic (poisons from synthetic chemicals and drugs), sick (pathogens, parasites, plagues, pestilence), in bondage (to intelligent predators of many types) and stressed (possible pandemonium).
We are all having to quickly adapt to survive. The earth’s indigenous microbiome is the solution to our physical problems. The microbiome is fully capable of accurately identifying and protecting humans.
Human bodies are supposed to be full of probiotic microbes, on our skin, hair, body openings, all over inside of us, in our air, homes and yards. A healthy body has many more microbial cells than human cells. Indigenous probiotic microbes have 99 times more genetic potential than humans. These probiotic microbes protect us from invasive species and substances, nourish us with holistic healthy nutrition, keep us connected to and very aware of our family lines, our environment, our food chain and what is happening inside all multi-cellular species on earth and in the universe. The microbiome is the natural biological web that connects all species and substances that came from our source of life, our Creator.
The microbiome gives human bodies expanded sensory ranges of information. It has the fastest, most adaptable and oldest communication and transportation system of any known lifeform in existence, with the largest and most biodiverse genetic range, potential, and is older than earth. The single cells of the earths indigenous microbiome have quantum coherence, zero-point energy capability, wormhole travel and multidimensional expressions of being. The remote tribes who have kept ancient microbiome cultures for thousands of years say that the earth’s probiotic cultures are gifts from creator for human health and protection.
The probiotic microbiome is made of cultures that are organized in symbiotic colonies of beneficial individual cells. Each culture colony works cooperatively together for the common good and common defense. The microbiome is the most adept proven survivor in the physical universe and can teach us how to do the same.
How do we acquire a healthy microbiome for protection and nourishment? It exists all around us in nature. It grows everywhere it has what it likes, which is clean air, clean water, clean earth, pure sunlight. When we replace synthetic chemicals and drugs with natural medicines, preventive care, organic nutrition, and local holistic sustainability, we will naturally attract the microbiome to us. It is here to protect and nourish what does the same to it.
Local people are sharing microbiome info on natural farming and natural health. Check out Chris Trump YouTube or Clearwater Cultures for more info.
Nonia Larsen
Clearwater
